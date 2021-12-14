BUZZ-COMMENT-Growing risk of a significant EUR/USD decline

Dec 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD dropped almost 1,000 points on the back of expectations that the U.S. central bank may tighten, yet traders won't sell. Their reluctance exposes the pair to the risk of a bigger drop.

The fall could surpass that seen since the Fed spoke of tapering asset purchases in June, reaching or moving beyond the lows that resulted from the euro zone crisis

This year traders have unwound bets on EUR/USD rising, with the pair dropping from 1.2349 in January to 1.1186 in November.

Gains since then due to position adjustment before this month's policy decisions have failed to lift EUR/USD to 1.1380, the target for a minimum correction of the drop from October's peak, but have wiped most of the net short position which is now just 1 billion dollars.

EUR/USD is near the base of a big drop ahead of central bank policy meetings that should lead to greater divergence triggering breaks of major supports with traders poorly positioned. The extent and pace of the following sell-off could shock.

