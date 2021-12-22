US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Growing likelihood dollar climbs further against yen

The U.S. dollar looks set to climb further against the Japanese yen into 2022 and there is scope for the pair to eventually break above a key Fibonacci level.

The divergence of the Federal Reserve's and Bank of Japan's monetary policies and the daily technical chart point to a break above the 114.82 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of the 115.52 to 112.54 November setback.

EUR/JPY could also head higher as the 30-day log correlation with USD/JPY remains above +0.5, meaning the currency pairs are moving more in tandem.

FX traders have been steadily buying USD/JPY since Monday's New York session, according to EBS flow data. The daily cloud - which spans the 112.04-113.85 region - has limited the pair's downside throughout December, enabling USD/JPY bulls to build on this support region.

A pick up in risk aversion would put downward pressure on USD/JPY, with funds likely to flow into the safe-haven yen.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

