BUZZ-COMMENT-Growing likelihood dollar climbs further against yen

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar looks set to climb further against the Japanese yen into 2022 and there is scope for the pair to eventually break above a key Fibonacci level.

The divergence of the Federal Reserve's and Bank of Japan's monetary policies and the daily technical chart point to a break above the 114.82 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of the 115.52 to 112.54 November setback.

EUR/JPY could also head higher as the 30-day log correlation with USD/JPY remains above +0.5, meaning the currency pairs are moving more in tandem.

FX traders have been steadily buying USD/JPY since Monday's New York session, according to EBS flow data. The daily cloud - which spans the 112.04-113.85 region - has limited the pair's downside throughout December, enabling USD/JPY bulls to build on this support region.

A pick up in risk aversion would put downward pressure on USD/JPY, with funds likely to flow into the safe-haven yen.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

