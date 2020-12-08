BUZZ-COMMENT-Grinding USD/JPY downtrend likely intact into 2021

Dec 9 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has clearly been in a longer-term downtrend since late March when volatility went through the roof as the pandemic took root. While the yen's role as a haven is likely to continue weighing on USD/JPY into 2021, various factors suggest the decline will be very gradual and interspersed with upward retracements.

Japanese and offshore investors are likely to buy on dips, the former perhaps in size. Japanese pension funds have been good buyers of foreign bonds recently, especially on USD/JPY dips. This is likely to continue and they may be joined by other players, with recent bounces in U.S. yields helping.

Foreign investors in still very buoyant Japanese equities should add to hedges on USD/JPY dips, helping limit declines too. Every big figure from 103.00 to 100.00 should attract good bids.

Government and Bank of Japan policy should help ensure that any USD/JPY drop remains gradual. Expect official jaw-boning should USD/JPY test below 103.00 and especially towards 100.00. BOJ policy will remain ultra-easy too, keeping Japanese yields low. Differentials with offshore yields could widen however as rates rise faster in the U.S. and elsewhere on any signs of pick-up in economic activity and better market mood. Further BOJ quantitative easing cannot be ruled out but the net effect on rate differentials should be negligible.

USD/JPY is likely to trade a 100-105 range for now with upticks above 105.00 expected to see heavy sales not only from specs but also Japanese exporters as recovering global growth spurs a pick-up in exports over 2021. Related , , on BOJ policy , Nikkei .

USD/JPY weekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3gqgv5g

Yield on US Treasury 10s - weekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3gqiLcR

US-Japan yield spreadhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3m0DKUy

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

