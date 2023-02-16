BUZZ-COMMENT-Grim outlook for South Africa's rand

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The rand has lost 8.5% in value to the U.S. dollar since Jan. 12 and hit a low point of 18.1025 Wednesday, a USD/ZAR level not seen since Nov. 4. A large depreciation in a short space of time, but the South African domestic scene continues to worry investors and USD/ZAR could continue to rise through late February into March.

At the heart of South Africa problems is Eskom, the state-controlled power company. The manufacturing sector has been hit by power outages and this coupled with difficulties at Transnet Freight Rail, another state-owned company, the outlook for the economy and the rand is uncertain.

Stubborn core inflation and falling retail sales are the latest negative data to impact on the rand and with investors once more focusing on South Africa's credit rating the outlook is grim for the currency.

Rating agencies, Fitch, and Moody’s have warned about the impact of the power crisis on growth, and this will concern investors and weigh on the rand.

USD/ZAR targets 18.1378, a 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the 18.5850-16.6900 Oct. 2022-Jan. 2022 drop.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/ZAR daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3S5N8bf

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.