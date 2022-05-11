BUZZ-COMMENT-Greedy for more honey, GBP bears await UK GDP data

May 11 (Reuters) - Sterling shorts are hoping the UK gross domestic product estimate for March comes in below the zero Reuters poll forecast at 0600 GMT on Thursday.

A negative number could weigh on the pound by sharpening fears of a UK recession -- which think-tank NIESR forecasts for the second half of this year.

The pound was hit hard by last week's warnings from the Bank of England about a UK recession and 10% inflation, alongside its 25 basis-point rate hike to 1% (UK inflation data for April is due next week).

The latest CFTC data showed the net GBP short position held by IMM speculators rose for a ninth consecutive week in the week ended May 3 (pre-BoE).

GBP/USD plumbed a 23-month low of 1.2262 at the start of this week, having been above 1.30 just over a fortnight earlier (before worse than expected UK retail sales data).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

