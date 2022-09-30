US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Greed or fear is the dilemma as dollar bulls consider the yen

Dollar bulls face a classic fear-or-greed dilemma as they consider whether two-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads above 4% and the potential for a 2% rally to 1998's Asian debt crisis highs versus the yen are worth risking the wrath of Japan's Ministry of Finance.

After the MOF spent $20bln last Thursday to slam USD/JPY 3.8% lower, the answer is an enthusiastic maybe.

USD/JPY recovered from that 145.90-140.31 plunge but stalled for five sessions below resistance at 145 , with traders wary of inciting more intervention, which could wipe out a year's worth of interest rate carry

in a couple of hours.

Adding to the dilemma is that peak Fed hike pricing has stalled just above 4.5% since last week and the broader dollar index is working through a correction from overbought extremes.

Friday's PCE , Chicago PMI and Michigan sentiment failed to lift Fed rate hike expectations.

The BoJ has dismissed the rise in Japanese inflation above its 2% target, and is likely to maintain its -0.1% policy rate, 0.25% cap on 10-year JGB yields and QQE, at least until Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term ends in April .

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

