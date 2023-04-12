BUZZ-COMMENT-Good reason to eye a base for dollar and U.S. CPI

April 12 (Reuters) - There is good reason to eye a base for the dollar and U.S. CPI may not fall much further either.

U.S. CPI is expected to drop to a nearly two-year low of 5.2% YY in March which is slightly below 2008's 5.6% peak - a 40-year high for inflation - with a rise over this mark in 2021 triggering the Fed to tighten aggressively supporting a 25 percent dollar rise.

That dollar rise helped to suppress inflation that the relatively low level of U.S. interest rates would otherwise have struggled to suppress, and dollar gains also led traders to bet heavily on greater gains, resulting in a very overbought situation.

A great deal has changed with traders now short dollars, the overbought situation alleviated and U.S. interest rates expected to peak around 5%, slightly below a potential trough for CPI.

The dollar index has fallen around 9.5% in 10 months ahead of March CPI data while OPEC's production cuts have helped boost the CRB commodity index back to March's high.

The trade weighted dollar based in January after meeting the target for a minimum technical correction of the major 2021-22 rally. It may be starting the next leg of its long-term rise.

For more click on FXBUZ

trade weighted USD and betting on USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/43pnt2q

USD index and U.S. CPIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/403rRBx

TR CRB indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MCl1js

U.S. CPIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ZWJMJT

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

