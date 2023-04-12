US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Good reason to eye a base for dollar and U.S. CPI

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

April 12, 2023 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - There is good reason to eye a base for the dollar and U.S. CPI may not fall much further either.

U.S. CPI is expected to drop to a nearly two-year low of 5.2% YY in March which is slightly below 2008's 5.6% peak - a 40-year high for inflation - with a rise over this mark in 2021 triggering the Fed to tighten aggressively supporting a 25 percent dollar rise.

That dollar rise helped to suppress inflation that the relatively low level of U.S. interest rates would otherwise have struggled to suppress, and dollar gains also led traders to bet heavily on greater gains, resulting in a very overbought situation.

A great deal has changed with traders now short dollars, the overbought situation alleviated and U.S. interest rates expected to peak around 5%, slightly below a potential trough for CPI.

The dollar index has fallen around 9.5% in 10 months ahead of March CPI data while OPEC's production cuts have helped boost the CRB commodity index back to March's high.

The trade weighted dollar based in January after meeting the target for a minimum technical correction of the major 2021-22 rally. It may be starting the next leg of its long-term rise.

For more click on FXBUZ

trade weighted USD and betting on USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/43pnt2q

USD index and U.S. CPIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/403rRBx

TR CRB indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MCl1js

U.S. CPIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ZWJMJT

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.