BUZZ-COMMENT-Good chance EUR/USD ends this year where it began

Oct 31 (Reuters) - On the first day of this year EUR/USD opened at 1.0715 EBS and there is a good chance that it ends the year trading near that level.

This year EUR/USD has rarely strayed outside of a 1.05-1.10 range. Like all range bound pairs it is apt to gravitate toward the centre of its range - returning to neutral ground.

With this year's open near to the middle of this year's range - there is a high probability EUR/USD finishes around the same level, and the loss of momentum behind the one factor that could have led to a different result significantly boosts this likelihood.

The U.S. tightening cycle that has influenced financial markets is coming to an end, and its waning influence will lessen downside pressure upon EUR/USD.

Traders pared 60 percent of their bets on EUR/USD rising between July and October and following that change the pair has rallied from a 2023 low at 1.0448 to 1.0685.

A rush back into long positions may not be likely so the rally may also ebb, and traders less certain following a big drop are much more likely to adopt a wait-and-see approach with EUR/USD holding near a neutral point.

Less inflation and less growth for EUR/USD traders to consider

