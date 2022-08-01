BUZZ-COMMENT-Good chance dollar longs will continue to bail out

Aug 1 - As FX speculators have been seemingly trapped by the negative long-term U.S. dollar price action, there is a good chance they will continue to bail out of the greenback in the weeks ahead.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended July 26, the value of the net USD position held by speculators slipped to $18.46 billionlong from $18.98 billion a week earlier.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of currencies, in July failed to close above the broken 109.14 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 121.02 to 70.698 (2001 to 2008) drop. That has set up a "bull trap", which occurs when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses. It is usually a bearish signal.

The dollar continues to slide on Monday as markets wager the Federal Reserve has less tightening to do with the U.S. economy at risk of recession.

For more click on FXBUZ

Positions Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3PMMVYI

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3zKoXrq

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

