BUZZ-COMMENT-Gold testing major support and outcome may sway USD

March 5 (Reuters) - Gold has fallen over 13.5% from its Jan 6 high and is now pressing against major support levels . A failure to hold above this area could see losses accelerate and portend a strong move higher in the U.S. dollar.

Gold has fallen despite inflation fears - one of the main factors driving up global bond yields. Instead the gold price has been inversely correlated with the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.

Spot gold's early Friday low around $1,688 marks the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the March-August 2020 rally from $1,450 to an all-time high of $2,072. The 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the entire $1,045-$2,072 move between 2015-2020 comes in at $1,680. A clear break below $1,680 targets the 50% retracement of the 2015-2020 move at $1,559.

The dollar index =USDclosed above the 100-day moving average at 91.23 after U.S. Treasury yields broke higher following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell . If spot gold breaks below $1,680, the 200-day moving average at 92.96 will be in focus. This should be considered major resistance as the index has been below that reading since May 29, 2020.

For more click on FXBUZ

gold 1https://tmsnrt.rs/2O5ymVt

gold 2https://tmsnrt.rs/3rmtUjm

usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qiiAUe

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

