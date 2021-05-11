BUZZ-COMMENT-Gold price may show the way for the dollar

May 12 (Reuters) - Spot gold is trading just below key technical levels and the price action in the next few days may point the direction for the U.S. dollar, as the inverse correlation between the two has strengthened since inflation concerns began gripping investors in all asset classes.

The USD has suffered due to the Federal Reserve's insistence that near-term inflation pressures are transitory and it does not need to act pre-emptively, while gold has benefited due to its traditional role as a hedge against inflation.

Spot gold XAU= is trending higher with the 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation. It faces resistance at $1,845-1,850 where the 200 DMA and the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 high/low converge. More resistance comes in at $1,875, a double-top from late January. A break above $1,880 should cause the uptrend to accelerate and bringthe year's $1,959 high into focus.

There is good support for gold at $1,788 where the 21 DMA converges with a trend-line drawn from the March low at $1,676. A break below $1,775 would suggest a short-term top is in place and a correction lower will follow.

The dollar index =USDis trending lower with the 5, 10 and 21 DMAs aligned in a bearish formation. The target of the current trend is the 2021 low at 89.20. Whether it falls there swiftly without correcting first, may depend on the price action in spot gold.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

