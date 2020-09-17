US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Global risk weather vanes S&P 500 and AUD/JPY on the verge

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Global risk tolerance could be on the verge of down-shifting if two key gauges, AUD/JPY and S&P futures, which are positively correlated, fall through key support.

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Global risk tolerance could be on the verge of down-shifting if two key gauges, AUD/JPY and S&P futures, which are positively correlated, fall through key support.

AUD/JPY clung to pivotal 55-day moving average support at 76.07, and S&Ps on 50-DMA support at 3,334, a close below which could trigger a dive to the 200-DMA at 3,099 last. AUD/JPY's 200-DMA is at 72.87, near June's 72.51 pullback low.

An equities letdown followed decisions by the Fed, BOJ and BOE to leave policy unchanged and the head of the U.S. CDC saying it could be Q2 or Q3 2021 before a COVID-19 vaccine becomes generally available.

Frothy financial asset markets are worried that central banks cannot cut rates further, limiting potential growth of reflation trades. There's also uncertainty about the pandemic, Brexit and the U.S. election.

China's rapid recovery from the pandemic and dollar weakness have helped commodity prices and the aussie to recover. And Australian jobs data overnight were better than forecasted , but the bigger driver for AUD/JPY and other risk-sensitive assets is risk acceptance or aversion levels, as reflected in the S&P 500.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/32CyBvy

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2HalwkZ

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular