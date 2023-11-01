BUZZ-COMMENT-Glimmers of hope remain for EUR/USD longs

Nov 1 (Reuters) - EUR/USD struck a 4-session low Wednesday then erased much of the fall after ADP and ISM data exposed some potential cracks in the U.S. economy that could lead the Fed to ease off its hawkish stance.

Earlier, downbeat China October Caixin manufacturing PMI had hurt the euro since the euro zone economy is dependent upon China.

But then EUR/USD longs received relief in the form of downside misses in U.S. October ADP and ISM manufacturing PMI, with both indicating the jobs market might be softening. ADP data also hinted that wage pressure may be easing.

The U.S. Treasury refunding plans gave EUR/USD longs additional hope. The Treasury indicated there will be less issuance on the longer end of the curve.

Data and Treasury issuance helped drive U.S. yields US2YT=RR, US10YT=RR lower, which eroded part of the dollar's yield advantage over the euro. German-U.S. two-year spreads erased the tightening which took place earlier this week.

U.S. weekly claims and October payroll remain upcoming event risks. Should they indicate further employment weakness investors may expect the Fed to pause hikes and may pull forward expectations for rate cuts in 2024 which could underpin EUR/USD.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/3tWQCVw

deus https://tmsnrt.rs/46SvNt7

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.