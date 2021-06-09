BUZZ-COMMENT-Given yen's plunge Japan should see inflation first

June 9 (Reuters) - Surging commodity prices have nudged up inflation but should this lead to a significant jump in prices Japan, where ultra-easy monetary policy has been supplemented by a sharp yen drop, may be one of the first nations to see a real inflation rise.

Many countries have employed super-easy monetary policies but few, if any nations have seen their currency drop like Japan has. The yen, which has halved in value in the last 30 years, fell 10% in the past 10 months and technicals suggest that it will drop much further, perhaps beyond the current record low.

Alone the yen drop is huge stimulus but coupled with Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy it should put significant upside pressure on inflation. For now though, Japan's inflation rate is still negative despite the rise so far this year, which should cool current worries about inflation elsewhere, especially for nations where currencies are rising or monetary policy is less easy.

