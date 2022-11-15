US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Geopolitics, US PPI leave EUR/USD on cusp of rally toward 1.0800

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

November 15, 2022 — 10:08 am EST

Nov 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied to a 4-1/2-month high Tuesday after piercing the 200-DMA, and geopolitics and U.S. inflation data pushed it close to clearing a key impediment that could lead to a test of resistance near 1.0800.

U.S. October headline and ex-food and energy PPI data were below estimates and September's results were revised lower . The data suggests the pace of price rises is slowing and may have investors leaning believing disinflation may ensue.

U.S. rates EDH3 fell as investors priced in a lower terminal Fed rate. The U.S. Treasury 2s-10s yield curve inverted further, which implies a recession is coming and lower rates are likely.

Geopolitical developments helped buoy risk-on sentiment, which should underpin EUR/USD. A potential thawing of U.S.-China relations , easing of China's COVID curbs and China property-sector relief should stoke economic growth, which the euro zone is dependent upon.

The bullish influences left EUR/USD close to breaking resistance near the psychological 1.0500 level, which could lead to 1.0780/1.0800 being tested.

Technicals indicate that break is likely. Daily and monthly RSIs are rising and are not diverging and a rally followed Monday's bull hammer candle.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

