BUZZ-COMMENT-Geopolitics present headwind for EUR/USD

Oct 18 (Reuters) - As traders prepare for the next event risks that could drive EUR/USD -- such as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and weekly claims data on Thursday -- they also face the possibility that geopolitics could trump all other issues.

EUR/USD turned lower Wednesday as U.S. yields rallied after U.S. housing data but the fall has been meager ahead of event risks.

But Middle East tensions persisted and could intensify and expand after Iran's foreign minister called on members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel. The report rallied oil LCOc1 to a 12-session high.

Oil gains could negatively impact the euro zone, which is a major crude importer, leaving EUR/USD vulnerable to concerns about economic weakness.

EUR/USD longs will need a large rise in U.S. weekly claims and Powell to indicate rate hikes may be on hold if they expect the pair to rally.

If claims come in at or below estimates and Powell gives no hints hikes are done, U.S. yields could rise, bringing the dollar along with it. EUR/USD's rally off the Oct. 3 low may come to an end. Shorts may then put support near 1.0400 back in their sights.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

