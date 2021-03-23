BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP's pain might be relieved by EU vaccine

March 23 (Reuters) - Sterling might recoup some of the week's early losses if European Union leaders decide not to ban COVID vaccine exports to the UK.

A possible ban is due to be discussed at an EU summit on Thursday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the EU's most powerful leaders on Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, to try to steer them away from a ban. On Tuesday, Merkel said "we will decide responsibly".

The pound fell to a six-week low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, 1.3752, as negative COVID news from France raised fears about continental Europe's third wave of virus infections washing up on British shores -- as per Johnson's Monday warning.

GBP/EUR also fell on Tuesday to its lowest level since March 5, at 1.1568 (one-and-a-half cents below last week's 13-month high).

