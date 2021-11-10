BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP volatility, losses and event risk can reap rewards

Nov 10 (Reuters) - GBP/USD is generating the FX volatility on which FX options thrive, and with impending economic data, shifting rate expectations and Brexit-related problems in the mix there could be more to come.

Those trading GBP/USD volatility via FX options might consider 1-week expiry - its implied volatility trades a discount to historic volatility (past actual volatility), and it captures next week's UK jobs data with its implications for the timing of the first Bank of England rate hike BOEWATCH.

Volatility traders don't care as much for the direction of spot as for its volatility, as they will hold an opposing cash position. The constant readjustment of that cash hedge to neutralise the exposure is what captures the volatility. Based on historic volatility, a repeat of the previous week's performance would reap rewards. One-week daily and hourly historic volatility (the frequency of that cash hedging) are at 12.4 and 7.9 respectively, which suggests the current level of implied volatility at 7.4 is potential value.

Those choosing a GBP put option can also benefit from any further GBP/USD losses and implied volatility gains, especially in 1- to 3-month maturities, where risk reversal contracts are demanding their highest downside over topside strike premium since Brexit - which reinforces the lower GBP/USD spot/higher implied volatility correlation.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

