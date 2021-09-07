BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/USD's drop sped by tax hike plan, Thursday's low holds

Sept 7 (Reuters) - GBP/USD has found support at Thursday's 1.3768 low after dollar buying following Friday's U.S. jobs report that kept Fed tapering on the table, and in light of UK tax hike plans revealed today that may prove politically difficult.

A close below Thursday's low would mark a reversal of the recovery from 1.3602 to Friday's 1.38905 initial peak in response to the NFP miss. Pullbacks in stocks, commodities and particularly in crypto currencies are also a drag on the risk-sensitive pound. The Aug. 27 swing low at 1.3679 looks pivotal.

Markets are pricing in receding QE from the Fed, ECB and others, though far less so for the BOE . Ebbing QE comes as fiscal stimulus support is being reduced or removed, shifting the focus back on the longer-term cost of funding pandemic mitigation programs and more structural shortfalls.

Thursday's ECB meeting may provide more clues about the bank's winding down of pandemic programs, but they are clearly in no hurry to outright tighten policy.

Cable's July and August lows held important support, but a close above 1.4000 is needed to put June's 1.4250 pandemic peak in play again, which, for now, appears to be a lofty goal.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

