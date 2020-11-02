BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/USD won't be locked down, even though England is

Cable looks set for high volatility this week, courtesy of the U.S. elections and an expected progress report on European Union-UK trade talks.

GBP/USD could jump towards 1.32 if Joe Biden wins the White House and the Democrats take control of the Senate. Risk appetite would be likely to rise, which would help the risk-sensitive pound. If no blue wave occurs, cable might slide through 1.27.

Cable will also react to an update on the EU-UK trade talks expected later this week, according to an EU diplomatic source and a UK official. . The pound should benefit if the progress report seems to increase the probability of an EU-UK trade deal before month-end -- but fall if it raises no-deal fears.

GBP/USD fell to its lowest in almost four weeks at 1.2854 on Monday, after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this weekend that England would enter lockdown from Thursday. It then rallied to a high of 1.2928 under the influence of gains for U.S. equity futures.

