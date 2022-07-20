BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/USD traders should prepare for much higher interest rates

July 20 (Reuters) - GBP/USD traders should prepare for much higher interest rates but should not rush to buy the pound. They should anticipate a drop in sterling resulting from the economic shock and resulting slowdown.

The pigeon steps made by the Bank of England so far have proved ineffective with inflation subsequently rising to 9.4 percent in June. The bank needs to act in a more meaningful way and likely will respond with hikes of at least 50-bps increments and probably more of them than is currently expected.

This will probably curb inflation because of the marked economic slowdown that will ensue as a result of much higher rates and that is likely to drive an already weak pound down.

The key element that would justify a GBP carry trade where traders would buy to profit from rising interest rates has changed. Volatility has soared and in busy markets money is made from directional trades (bets on movement) and not carry trades (interest gains while currencies are quiet).

Volatility has risen throughout this year. This is no shock move to be rapidly unwound. Volatility is likely to remain high, supporting a deeper extension of the GBP/USD drop that started above 1.42 when taper talk emerged last year.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD and volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3PL53ln

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.