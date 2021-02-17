BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/USD signals still positive as EUR/GBP flashes red

Feb 18 (Reuters) - EUR/GBP has fallen 3.1% in 2021, driven by the UK's superior COVID-19 vaccine rollout and stale long euro positions. While fighting a trend is fraught with danger, highly oversold EUR/GBP momentum signals suggest sterling bulls may now find greater value in GBP/USD where the technical picture is positive.

Brexit teething issues have dogged trade with Northern Ireland and broadly between the UK and European Union . Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just promoted Brexit negotiator David Frost to cabinet minister, with a mandate to advise on relations with the EU . Frost is a champion of the UK's concept of 'sovereignty', so further friction is likely in resolving current and future issues, which could easily cap the pound.

EUR/GBP is at very interesting technical levels as it approaches support around 0.8671, the range base in April and May 2020. Five, 10 and 21 daily and weekly moving averages head south - typical in a strong trend.

The big difference at this time is momentum studies, like the slow stochastic and MACD, are highly oversold, which has been a trigger for a corrective bounce on many occasions, as the charts show.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

