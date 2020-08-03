BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/USD potential to 1.3500 - watch options for signs

Aug 3 (Reuters) - GBP/USD closed above the 76.4% Fibo retracement of its 1.3516-1.1413 slide at 1.3020 last week, reaching 1.3170 and opening up potential for a full recovery.

The last major technical and option market hurdle is 1.3200-10, capping the pair in March and enticing option dealers to place barriers just above. Option dealers are allegedly short topside gamma, which would increase and potentially fuel GBP/USD gains/volatility, if barriers were erased.

It's worth watching one-month option risk reversals - they retain a small volatility premium for GBP puts over calls (downside). If that changes to calls over puts (upside), it could suggest dealers are growing more wary of the risk of extended GBP/USD gains.

The USD is in a downtrend as the U.S economic recovery struggles to deal with the coronavirus. The UK has developed much better strategies in the face of renewed cases, which look to already be comforting investors.

CTFC GBP shorts hit new eight-week highs before last week's GBP gains, suggesting potential for more to be squeezed out.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

