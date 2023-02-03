BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/USD outlook according to FX options

Feb 3 (Reuters) - While recent price action showed concerns about GBP/USD setbacks, it wasn't consistent with expectations of a rapid or extended drop, and that remains the case after this weeks U.S. and UK rate decisions.

Implied volatility was already heavy ahead of the policy announcements and the paring of risk premium has hit all dates towards long-term lows since then, which is consistent with risk appetite and FX range trading.

The implied volatility premium for GBP puts over calls (GBP/USD downside versus upside strikes) hit long-term lows on Jan. 19 and remains little-changed after a small recovery seen last week.

A lack of outright demand for GBP put/USD call options can also reflect a current lack of concern about deeper FX losses, but a similar lack of demand for topside options shows current lack of conviction for further gains, too.

While trade flow remains light and implied volatility low - it would appear that for now at least, FX option dealers are primed for more of the recent status quo.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

