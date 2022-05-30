BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/USD may not pause until 1.30 if the BoE doesn't

May 30 (Reuters) - Cable might add to its recent gains if expectations grow that the Bank of England won't pause its rate-hiking cycle in the autumn while the Federal Reserve will, with 1.30 among bull targets.

The 15 billion pound household support package unveiled by the British government last Thursday - three days after Fed policymaker Raphael Bostic got the ball rolling on a possible pause in tightening in September - has caused a hawkish shift in BoE expectations.

A 2.25% BoE rate is currently priced in for December, according to a Refinitiv measure based on interest rate futures. Five consecutive quarter-point hikes would be one way to get there. BOEWATCH

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators maintained a big net GBP short position in the week ended May 24; 80,372 contracts.

If some of those shorts are squeezed out, it could help juice GBP/USD towards 1.30. The pair scaled a one-month peak of 1.2666 on Friday, two weeks after plumbing a two-year low of 1.2156.

