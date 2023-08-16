News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/USD could soar as BoE seen hiking rates more than the Fed

August 16 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders are likely to pile into the pound at the expense of the U.S. dollar, as the Bank of England looks set to outpace the Federal Reserve on rate hikes.

GBP/USD has risen after latest UK inflation numbers reinforced bets that the BoE will likely hike interest rates again.

On Wednesday, money markets were pricing in that BoE rates would peak in the first half of 2024, near 5.95%. That is higher than the current Fed rate at 5.375% that the market is betting has already peaked. That gap in rates could provide an incentive for traders to buy the pound at the expense of the U.S. dollar.

If cable manages to register a daily close above the 1.2818 Fibonacci level, a 38.2% retrace of the 1.3144 to 1.2617 (July to August) drop, that would help shift the overall technical bias back to the upside.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

