BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/USD could jump towards 1.20 if Sunak becomes PM

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Cable might jump towards 1.20 if Liz Truss's premiership proves short-lived and she is replaced by former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Truss and her government are facing mounting pressure to scrap much of a new economic programme after unfunded tax cuts crushed the value of British assets and drew international criticism.

Sunak might restore some confidence in the pound among investors in the event of a vacancy arising at the top of Britain's government, having warned against the tax cuts promised by Truss during the Tory leadership campaign.

Ladbrokes has shortened the odds of Truss being replaced as PM before year-end to 13/5, from 5/1 on Thursday and 40/1 on Sept. 24, a day before her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng suggested there would be more tax cuts beyond those he announced in his "mini-budget".

GBP/USD was last at 1.20 in August, during the Tory leadership contest.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

