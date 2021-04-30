BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/USD coiled like a spring ahead of May event risks

April 30 (Reuters) - GBP/USD is coiled like a spring ahead of a Bank of England monetary policy announcement and Scottish parliamentary election next week.

Either or both of those event risks on May 6 could inject volatility into cable, which is on course for its narrowest weekly range for two years.

Opinion is divided as to what the BoE will do: MUFG expects the 'Old Lady' to hold off on announcing a taper, while Investec economist Philip Shaw is among those expecting the BoE to reduce the pace of its bond purchases.

This divergence of views suggests GBP may rise or fall depending on the BoE decision.

Scotland's election result may also pack a market-moving punch, with the number of seats won by the SNP and the other two pro-independence parties in focus for its impact on the probability of another Scottish independence referendum being held.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3uah61c

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.