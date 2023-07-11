BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/USD bulls hope to bank more earnings from CPI data

July 11 (Reuters) - Cable bulls hope upcoming U.S. and UK inflation data propel the pair to-and-through 1.30, after GBP/USD scaled a 15-month peak of 1.2913 on hotter than expected UK wage growth Tuesday.

A 1.30 test/break might come as early as Wednesday if U.S. June CPI data comes in softer than expected, as this would lessen the risk of the Federal Reserve delivering more than one rate hike before year-end. Headline CPI is forecast at 3.1% YY, with core CPI forecast at 5.0% YY.

UK inflation data for June is due next week (July 19). A hot UK CPI print would be a boost for hawks advocating another 50 basis point rate rise from the Bank of England next month, following Monday's vow from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey to "see the job through" on bringing down UK inflation.

UK basic pay rose by 7.3% in the three months to May YY, compared with the 7.1% forecast.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

