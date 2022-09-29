BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/USD 1.00 looms if Truss is not for turning

Sept 29 (Reuters) - It looks like it will be a case of when, not if, the pound falls to parity against the dollar - if British Prime Minister Liz Truss continues to reject a U-turn on her government's fiscal policy.

Asked during an interview on BBC local radio Thursday if it was time to reverse the mini-budget, Truss said "No, it isn't."

GBP/USD has traded sub-1.10 through the week-to-date, after plunging through 1.10 for the first time since 1985 last Friday on the back of the tax-cutting plans unveiled by Truss's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

Kwarteng is due to address the annual Conservative Party conference on Monday, with Truss scheduled to deliver the closing speech on Wednesday.

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney added his weight to criticism of the UK government's tax-slashing agenda on Thursday, saying that it complicates the BoE's inflation fight.

Gilt yields rose again on Thursday, a day after falling sharply when the BoE revived its bond-buying programme to restore order after the UK fiscal plans triggered financial chaos.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

