BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP traders chasing Brexit shadows lose

Oct 14 (Reuters) - GBP traders have whipped around by Brexit headlines, only to see the pound reverse direction [nL1N2H505S]. Today, GBP/USD has again returned to the middle of its recent extremes: 1.2867 is 50% retracement of the last major move from June's low at 1.2252 to August's 1.3481 peak.

That reflects an uncertain time and indecisive traders . Traders making money are those who have gambled against GBP moves when it has challenged the outer edges of a rough 1.27-1.30 range.

A directional move at a time of great uncertainty isn't likely, but a big move once that uncertainty is cleared is likely.

While the presumed negatives of a split with the European Union imply GBP has bigger downside risk, that's by no means assured.

Technically, a closing break below 1.2691 would send a bearish signal. On the other hand a close above the daily Ichimoku cloud top at 1.3183 and monthly cloud base 1.3227 should be a game changer.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP/USD monthlyhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2FvToZ8

GBP 1.2691https://tmsnrt.rs/3738GQl

GBP/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/33YvW05

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.