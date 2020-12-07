BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP options reflect severity of Brexit situation

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The cost to protect against GBP falling versus rising has gained in recent weeks and now trades at highs last seen after 2016's Brexit referendum .

One-month expiry GBP/USD 25 delta risk reversals are up from 0.7 GBP puts over calls in mid November, to 3.0 now. It shows a much greater perceived risk of GBP falling, than gaining.

Implied volatility gauges future actual volatility over a given time, and that's higher, too. Combined with the high GBP put premium on risk reversals, it reflects a situation where implied volatility would increase further, should GBP fall.

Overnight and one-week expiry implied volatility have the most exposure to near-term actual spot volatility, and they are trading at highs since the day of the U.S election and the March coronavirus panic before that.

GBP had reached 1.3500 on expectations that a post-Brexit trade deal was likely, but that probability is now falling, dragging GBP with it and raising the cost of option protection to extreme levels. Related comment

