BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP options primed for Brexit breakout - but longs beware

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

There has been a tendency to hold shorter dated expiry GBP/USD options, which would benefit from near-term GBP volatility or a Brexit decision, but those holding them have been losing money and aren't guaranteed a profit, even with a deal.

Trading volatility involves owning an option with the right to buy or sell GBP/USD on a set date, while consistently neutralising the option's strike risk with an opposing cash hedge. If GBP/USD's actual volatility over the life of the option is greater than the implied volatility initially paid, the holder should profit.

However, actual volatility is underperforming implied. One-week implied volatility is fairly consistent in the mid 10s, but one-week daily historic (once daily cash hedging) is just 3.9, while one-week hourly historic is 7.8.

Those holding these options are more likely to benefit from a failure to agree a post-Brexit trade deal, which is expected to see a much bigger GBP/USD fall, than potential gains if a deal is finally struck

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

