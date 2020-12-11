BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP options not convinced by Sunday's Brexit deadline

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Many Brexit deadlines have come and gone, and dealers don't yet seem convinced Sunday will be any different.

True, forward-looking FX options are on high alert for impending volatility and GBP losses . But the premium for Monday options doesn't reflect a make-or-break deadline for a final post-Brexit trade agreement on Sunday.

Implied volatility is the FX option-market gauge of actual volatility - it determines the premium. Overnight (next day) expiry is always lower on a Friday to reflect the two dead trading days, so chart comparisons can be misleading. However, the actual premium is a true reflection and more relevant in this case.

Even without the volatility on which options thrive, the premium for a Monday expiry GBP/USD straddle implies a break-even of just over $200 pips in either direction, and for EUR/GBP 133 pips. Surely such a defining moment for the future of the UK would prompt a much bigger GBP reaction on Monday, especially to the downside, where a GBP put option to sell the pound, is half that premium.

