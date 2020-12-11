US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP options not convinced by Sunday's Brexit deadline

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Many Brexit deadlines have come and gone, and dealers don't yet seem convinced Sunday will be any different.

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Many Brexit deadlines have come and gone, and dealers don't yet seem convinced Sunday will be any different.

True, forward-looking FX options are on high alert for impending volatility and GBP losses . But the premium for Monday options doesn't reflect a make-or-break deadline for a final post-Brexit trade agreement on Sunday.

Implied volatility is the FX option-market gauge of actual volatility - it determines the premium. Overnight (next day) expiry is always lower on a Friday to reflect the two dead trading days, so chart comparisons can be misleading. However, the actual premium is a true reflection and more relevant in this case.

Even without the volatility on which options thrive, the premium for a Monday expiry GBP/USD straddle implies a break-even of just over $200 pips in either direction, and for EUR/GBP 133 pips. Surely such a defining moment for the future of the UK would prompt a much bigger GBP reaction on Monday, especially to the downside, where a GBP put option to sell the pound, is half that premium.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURGBP and Cable implied volatility - overnighthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3maX8hI

1-week and 1-month GBP/USD implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3a1fMWY

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular