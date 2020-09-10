US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP on ropes if EU sees UK in court over Brexit

Sterling could take a fresh hit if the European Union takes legal action against Britain over a new Brexit law following emergency EU-UK talks today.

Legal action would place an extra hurdle for an EU-UK trade deal, which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants by Oct. 15. The emergency EU-UK talks are due to start in London at 1200GMT .

The probability that the EU and Britain will fail to agree a trade deal before year-end has risen to 40%, from 30% last month, according to a Reuters poll of economists . The absence of a deal could hit GBP hard.

Friday's CFTC data will show if IMM speculators remained net long GBP in the week to Sept. 8 -- a day on which GBP/USD dropped through 1.30 for the first time since early August. IMM speculators flipped to a net GBP long position in mid-August (having been net GBP short for four months prior to that).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

