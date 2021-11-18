BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP may be poised to rally vs JPY - BoE holds key

Nov 19 (Reuters) - GBP/JPY may be poised to surge given growing expectations that the Bank of England could announce its first rate hike on Dec 16 , , . While the cross is on hold for now below 155, another test towards the Oct 20 high of the year at 158.21 cannot be ruled out.

GBP/JPY has good technical support below including the 200-day moving average at 152.28, 100-DMA at 152.62 and 55-DMA at 153.29. The ascending daily Ichimoku cloud is between 153.16-61 Friday and looking to move up to between 153.56-155.32 by Dec 3.

A GBP/JPY push up in tandem with the daily cloud would take it back above the 154.73 retracement high on Nov 17 and 155. The now flat daily Ichi kijun at 155.27 is the only resistance standing ahead of the 156.23 high on Nov 4.

Should the BoE in fact hike in December, widening Japan-UK interest rate differentials could stoke Japanese investor interest. The 10-year differential would likely push above 100 basis points from 83.6 currently.

Caution is warranted however after the BoE surprised markets by voting to stay the course rather than tighten at its November policy meeting , , .

BoE comments , , , UK CPI , also .

