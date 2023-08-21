BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/JPY still best bet for JPY bears on crosses

Aug 22 (Reuters) - GBP/JPY looks to remain the best bet for JPY bears in terms of cross pairs. Rising to as high as 186.77 Tuesday, the prognosis is for more moves higher, perhaps towards 190 or even higher.

Immediate resistance to the topside is eyed at 187.00, 188.00 and then the 188.80 dating back to Nov 2015. A break above 188.80 and 189.00 targets a test of 190.00 and maybe even 195-196, 195.26, a high dating back to Aug 2015, and 196.03, the peak in June 2015.

A more hawkish Bank of England vis-a-vis the Bank of Japan, and higher UK interest rates vis-a-vis Japan ensure GBP/JPY remains better bid with the downside limited to rather shallow retracements.

Economic growth in Britain remains very strong, and the markets sees more BoE hikes on the table. Granted, inflation looks to have slipped recently but remain high. Wage growth is very high. Retail sales may have fallen back but mostly due to weather.

Currently, UK Gilt 2-year paper is yielding around 5.231% and 10-year paper around 4.732%. This compares to 2 and 10-year Japanese government bonds at 0.022% and 0.661%. The rate differential on 2s is well above 500 basis points and on 10s above 400 bps. Previous comment , related comment.

Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst.

