BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/JPY looks poised for the next leg higher

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Increasing yield spreads and the disparate economic performance of the components suggest sterling/yen is ready for a sharp move higher.

A raft of UK data, led by GDP, came in stronger than expected on Friday. The data affirmed the belief that the Bank of England will need to keep rates higher for longer. BOEWATCH now shows an 87.29% chance of a 25 basis point hike on September 21st, from 62.25% a week earlier.

The upbeat shift in UK policy expectations contrasts with that in Japan. Wholesale inflation has slowed to its lowest pace since March 2021, supporting the case for the BoJ to maintain its stimulus.

Fear of Bank of Japan intervention keeps the market cautious on selling yen, but the BoJ has not recently tried to aggressively cap yen weakness verbally, though the 145/150 level on USD/JPY has historically capped.

On Friday GBP/JPY closed just above the 184.00 July trend high, and currently trades at 184.50, suggesting that a breakout higher is possible, as fundamentals and yield differentials support.

Technically, the daily, weekly, and monthly 5, 10 & 21 moving averages trend higher, which is a strong bullish setup. A test of resistance around 190.00, last traded in 2015, is viable in coming months.

Aggressive BoJ speak or a significant change in the respective economic outlooks would be needed to exit the uptrend.

