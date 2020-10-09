BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP is approaching a fork in the Brexit road

Sterling is getting closer to a fork in the road, and the direction it takes depends on the outcome of trade talks between the European Union and UK.

The two sides say they are inching towards a deal, and if they are and sterling takes the northern route, GBP/USD and GBP/EUR signposts are pointing towards 1.35 and 1.15 respectively.

Failing to agree a deal would send sterling on a steeper road south, with GBP/USD and GBP/EUR signposts pointing towards 1.15 and 1.00 respectively (GBP/USD was last at 1.15 in March; 1.02 marks the all-time GBP/EUR low).

On Thursday, European Council President Charles Michel said the EU-UK talks face a moment of truth before EU leaders meet next week (Oct. 15-16). EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is meeting Britain's lead negotiator David Frost in London on Friday morning (BST).

