BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP drop lessens risk of BoE vote surprise Thursday
Sterling's recent slide could lessen the risk of one or more members of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voting to loosen policy via more quantitative easing or a rate cut as early as this week.
The MPC is expected to vote 9-0 to keep the QE programme size unchanged and the Bank Rate at 0.1%, so any dovish dissent might prompt further selling of the pound -- which the MPC may be loathe to encourage.
The pound had its worst week for six months last week -- falling more than 3.5% against the euro and U.S. dollar, courtesy of chaotic Brexit fears.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to breach the Brexit treaty cleared its first parliamentary hurdle on Monday: an attempt to amend the controversial plan is expected.
The BoE is expected to enlarge its QE programme by 100 billion pounds ($128.8 billion) in November, with interest rate futures almost fully pricing a 10bp Bank Rate cut to zero in February next year.
