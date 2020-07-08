BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP direction: who cares, there's value in options

July 8 (Reuters) - Options don't necessarily care about GBP/USD direction -- they benefit from volatility, and at current levels, the benchmark one-month at-the-money option contract suggests value.

One-month GBP/USD implied volatility at 8.0 is below is fair-value historic metrics of 9.7 and 9.3 - they show how much actual volatility was realised over the previous month when based on hourly and daily cash hedging.

Owners of one-month implied volatility via a simple vanilla straddle will own a set strike at which they can buy or sell GBP/USD in a month. To monetise the option, they will trade an opposing view with cash - effectively buying GBP/USD below the strike, and selling above, with the aim of offsetting the daily time-decay premium and capturing any additional moves.

Historic volatility shows that whether this hedging is done on a once daily or hourly basis, if actual GBP/USD volatility repeats the past month's performance, the option can return profit if held through expiry. Related

1-month Cable volatility measureshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3e7vkag

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

