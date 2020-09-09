US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP could drop to 1.20 if Brexit goes from bad to worse

Sterling could take a big hit if Britain fails to agree a trade pact with the European Union and reneges on its "divorce deal" with the bloc, with scope for GBP/USD to drop to 1.20 if not 1.15.

An eighth round of EU-UK trade talks got underway Tuesday -- on the same day that Britain said it could break international law in a "limited way" regarding the previously signed divorce deal. Ireland's deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar, who helped broker the pact, on Wednesday said a zero tariff EU-UK trade deal would remove the requirement for some of the controversial changes in legislation the British government has proposed .

This week's Brexit turmoil is weighing heavily on the pound, which fell to six-week lows against the U.S. dollar and euro on Wednesday, at 1.2919 and 1.0982 respectively.

1.2919 is still 15 cents above cable's 35-year low in March -- so sterling has plenty more room to fall if the Brexit situation goes from bad to worse.

