BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP choppy as BoE leaves door open for another rate hike

March 23 (Reuters) - After an initial knee-jerk move higher in GBP/USD following the Bank of England’s decision to raise the bank rate by 25bps in a 7-2 vote-split. Sterling has since reversed from 1.2341 to trade back at the 1.2300 handle.

The decision was balanced albeit with a slight dovish tilt. The MPC repeated its guidance that if there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required.

In part, due to the unexpected increase in February inflation in the UK, the door is still open for another rate rise in May. But the MPC does expect inflation and wage growth to fall by a greater degree than previously anticipated. Meanwhile, uber BoE hawk, Catherine Mann opted to join the majority in voting for a 25bps hike, shifting from her previous votes in favour of 50bps.

Overall, the BoE will continue to take a data-by-data approach to guide policy. That said, GBP/USD is likely to be dictated by the dollar leg as market participants continue to digest Wednesday’s dovish Fed hike.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

