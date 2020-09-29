BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP bulls shouldn't get too optimistic

Sept 29 (Reuters) - GBP/USD consolidates 2 pence above last week's 1.2676 lows, but bulls shouldn't be too optimistic as the latest round of Brexit talks get underway.

Fishing rights, the Northern Ireland border, and the UK's internal markets bill are still contentious issues and leave GBP vulnerable if the talks don't result in any progress on those matters.

Positive developments would underpin GBP and could fuel further gains initially. But if they consist of partial compromises and further transition periods, they would only maintain the uncertainty and leave investors cautious.

GBP bulls must also consider the UK's rising coronavirus cases and an increasing risk of tighter lockdowns undermining the economy and heightening the risk of negative interest rates, at a time when the UK is breaking away from the European Union regardless of a deal and all the unknowns that will bring.

FX options are primed for the risk of increased near term GBP volatility

For more click on FXBUZ

1-3-12-month GBP/USD option risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/36fr4oI

GBP=D3https://tmsnrt.rs/3n0kV5N

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.