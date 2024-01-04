News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP bulls hope BoE keeps market waiting for first cut

January 04, 2024 — 06:04 am EST

Jan 4 (Reuters) - When the Bank of England will start reducing interest rates is a question to which sterling seeks an answer as 2024 gets underway, with any move coming the later the better as far as GBP bulls are concerned.

The pound could benefit if the BoE does not start cutting rates until the summer - especially if the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank commence rate reduction cycles in March.

Thursday's upward revision to December's UK services PMI, and higher than expected UK November mortgage approvals and consumer credit growth, spurred a dovish shift in BoE expectations - with the probability of a BoE rate cut as early as March falling to one-in-four. 0#BOEWATCH

Sterling also strengthened on the UK data, with GBP/EUR rising to 1.1613, its highest level since Dec. 19.

CFTC data on FX positioning shows market participants have been since early December.

