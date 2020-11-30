BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP-Brexit may bring lasting damage to EU-UK liaison

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sterling is consolidating around 1.3350 for a seventh day, as the market awaits the outcome of Brexit negotiations. The only certainty is that volatility is coming - with a growing risk that ties between the UK and European Union will remain strained even after any 11th-hour agreement.

Brexit talksare heading into their final days, with little progress on the key issues of state aid to industry, enforcement of regulations and fishing rights .

Markets still expect a deal, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel remains positive . No deal would be bad news for both the European Union and UK economies as they wrestle with the coronavirus. Hence nobody at the negotiating table wants to be the first to walk away.

Though progress has been made on many minor issues, entrenched positions remain. A French official said on Monday Britain should "really negotiate" to find a Brexit deal , while the UK is adamant that it wants a trade deal but will not change position .

Thus the fundamental stance of both the EU and current UK government is unchanged since the start of talks, resulting in protracted and at times sour negotiations. Lingering tensions into 2021 may hamper the expected post COVID-19 economic recovery, as vaccines are distributed.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

