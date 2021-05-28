BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP all ears if Bailey expounds on BoE rates next week

May 28 (Reuters) - - Sterling will be on alert when Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks next week, in case he provides clues to the probability of a Bank Rate hike next year.

Bailey will deliver a speech and take part in a Q&A on climate change and the role of the BoE at a conference organised by Reuters Events on Tuesday at 1500 GMT. Bailey will also speak at a conference about climate change-related risks next Thursday at 1600 GMT.

The pound jumped on Thursday, with GBP/USD reaching 1.4220, after usually dovish MPC member Gertjan Vlieghe said the BoE could raise interest rates as soon as the first half of next year.

1.4220 was 13 pips shy of last Friday's three-month high and 20 pips shy of February's 34-month high.

On Friday, outgoing BoE chief economist Andy Haldane, the most hawkish member of the MPC, said he sees some UK wage-price spiral inflation risk.

