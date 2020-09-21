BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP all ears for Bailey's negative rate tune this week

Sterling may react if Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey provides further guidance on the probability of Bank Rate being cut below zero when he speaks on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Bailey will participate in a British Chambers of Commerce webinar on Tuesday (0730 GMT), and is the guest speaker at a North East England Chamber of Commerce business leaders webinar on Thursday (1400 GMT).

The pound dropped sharply on Sept. 17 after the BoE said it was looking more closely at how it might cut interest rates below zero.

On Monday, GBP/USD fell 130 pips to 1.2835, its lowest level since Sept. 15, as a steep fall in global equity prices weighed on the risk-sensitive pound.

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators upped gross GBP short positions and reduced gross GBP longs in the week to Sept. 15, slashing the net GBP long position to its lowest level since its mid-August flip from a net short.

