BUZZ-COMMENT-Gazprom's FX angle keeps King Dollar's crown secure

The allure of the safe-haven U.S. dollar remains high courtesy of Russian energy giant Gazprom's decision to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, a week before the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates aggressively.

Gazprom on Wednesday halted supplies to the two countries for failing to pay for gas in roubles.

EUR/USD fell below 1.06 for the first time in five years on the back of the Gazprom news, with GBP/USD dropping to a 21-month low of 1.2537 and USD/CHF rising to a 23-month EBS high of 0.9657.

Geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainty may keep the USD on the front-foot into the Fed's May 4 rate decision, when a 50 basis point increase is expected. Additional 50 bps hikes from the Fed are priced for June and July. FEDWATCH

Respective EUR/USD and GBP/USD bear targets include 1.00 and 1.20. EUR/USD was last at 1.00 in 2002.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

