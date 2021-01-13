BUZZ-COMMENT-Gambling is telling on major currencies

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The weight of EUR longs and the lack of GBP longs is revealing itself in movement in early 2021, and imbalances in betting could have a more profound impact as the year progresses.

The dollar remains under great pressure, but FX traders have wagered most of their money buying currencies deemed safe, like EUR, JPY and CHF. Little cash has been spent on other currencies, which may change the outlook significantly.

Bad news has led to massive stimulus, which means bad news has fuelled positive reactions with stocks and commodities flying higher. But progress towards recoveries and the end of the pandemic should favour currencies hitherto ignored.

A bigger dollar drop is widely expected, but in many cases there's little cover for that eventuality. GBP has risen since Brexit, an example of the potential gain for currencies that specs have avoided.

Commodities currencies also have big potential. Although commodities have soared, traders are still short AUD/USD and few are long CAD.

